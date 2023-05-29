Stormzy has become "more fearless" than ever.

The 29-year-old rap star enjoyed huge success with his 2017 debut album 'Gang Signs and Prayer' - but Stormzy believes that he's become more mature in recent years.

He told Dazed magazine: "I think now even creatively nothing has changed.

"I think maybe now I’m even bolder, and I’m even braver, and I’m even more fearless. But I’ve always been that ... I’m all those things but with maturity."

Stormzy feels he's now very different, but also similar, to his 2017 self.

He explained: "This artist and the artist who made 'Gang Signs and Prayer' are so different, but they are exactly the f****** same.

"'Gang Signs and Prayer' Stormz and 2023 Stormz, neither of them gives a f*** about pleasing someone’s appetite. Not in an ignorant way, [but] because it’s coming from a real, genuine place in [my] spirit."

In 2018, meanwhile, Stormzy launched a scholarship to help pay for two black British students to attend the University Of Cambridge.

The rapper subsequently explained that he feels "blessed" to be in a position whereby he's able to help his community.

He told GQ magazine: "I always talk about this with a disclaimer: I don’t want to sound all heroic or nothing.

"As I said before, my community raised me. Now that I’m in a blessed position, there are hella things I can do to help. I went to college to do my A levels and I remember how hard it was. So now that I’m in this position, I call [academic success] a special kind of gangster. Because being a university student and a college student? That takes a different level of gangster! These Cambridge students who are getting A*A*A*, I’ve always admired that. I’ve admired academic brilliance.

"Any time I meet someone who goes to Cambridge and it’s a young black man or woman, I say, ‘Bruv, that’s gangster!’"