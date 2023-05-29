Scott Disick has "moved on" from Kourtney Kardashian.

The 40-year-old star initially struggled to accept his split from Kourtney - but he's now come to terms with the situation and is determined to be a great co-parent for their kids.

A source told PEOPLE: "For a long time he assumed things would work out with Kourtney and one day they’d be back together.

“It was really hard to see her move quickly with Travis [Barker], and he was pretty immature about it at first, but he’s finally accepted it and has moved on.

"He and Kourtney have a different relationship now obviously, but they are still great co-parents."

Scott - who has Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, with the brunette beauty - is focused on being the best dad possible.

The insider added: "He’s a very hands-on dad and that’s the biggest part of his life now."

Last year, meanwhile, Scott admitted that he had been feeling "left out" by the Kardashian family.

The reality star - who split from Kourtney in 2015 - suggested that he was left feeling like an outsider after his ex-girlfriend announced her engagement to Travis.

During an episode of 'The Kardashians', he said: "Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on."

Scott insisted that he's now come to terms with Kourtney's romance. But he also confessed to feeling left out of things by the family.

The reality star - who lost his mother in late 2013, and his dad three months later - shared: "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to."