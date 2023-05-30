Foxconn are upping its wages in the run-up to the iPhone 15.

One of Apple’s biggest manufacturers are attempting to recruit more workers for their Zhengzhou factory - which has been dubbed iPhone City - by giving out $424 bonuses if they stay for more than three months.

In addition, members of staff who recommend a friend to join the team will also be given a boost to their pay packet.

Foxconn - who did not respond to comment when approached by BBC News - have upped their retainment efforts after hundreds of workers at the factory protested about their poor labour conditions like overtime and delayed salary payments.

Video footage emerged in November of employees jumping the fence after a lockdown was brought in by an extended effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid allegations they were stuck in their workplace with no food and water.

In addition, there were claims that s new employees being offered bonuses didn’t materialise. However, this was attributed to “a technical error”.

Foxconn - who has 200,000 working for them at the plant - said that "a technical error occurred during the onboarding process,” and that their salary was "the same as agreed (in the) official recruitment posters".