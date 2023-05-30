Seann William Scott finds making comedy movies "challenging".

The 46-year-old actor is best known for playing Steve Stifler in the 'American Pie' film franchise, but Seann insists he preferred playing a "serious character" in the action thriller 'The Wrath of Becky'

He told Us Weekly: "I really liked playing a more dramatic, kind of serious character.

"I don’t know what this says about me, that it was easier for me to tap into this kind of character than most of the comedies, but I think comedies are more challenging for me, just because [you] either are gonna make it funny or not, you know?"

Seann joked that he doesn’t "relate to anything" about his villainous character, besides his beard.

He quipped: "That would make me kind of a psycho … I relate to his beard. Because sometimes I have a beard that’s similar and I like his beard. But that might be it."

Meanwhile, Seann recently revealed that he'd love to reprise the role of Stifler.

The actor explained that he'd happily to for another movie if a suitable script appears.

Asked about the possibility of making another 'American Pie' film, Seann told ComicBook.com: "I don't know, I just love the character so much. We have to have a great idea, and especially these days, it has to be awesome. You know, comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed.

"But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one and I still have one that we've literally just recently started talking about."

Seann thinks it would be fun to see Stifler in his 40s.

He said: "It would be so much fun to see, I think, fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out. A guy who hasn't really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like?"