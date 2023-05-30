'The Last Of Us' multi-player game has been delayed.

Developer Naughty Dog has announced that the planned game set in the world of the popular action-adventure title still requires more work, which will continue, while a "single-player experience" was also teased.

A Twitter statement read: “We know many of you have been looking forwards to hearing more about our The Last Of Us multiplayer game.

“We’re incredibly proud of the job our studio has done this far, but as development has continued, we’ve realized what is best for the game is to give it more time.”

It added: "Our team will continue to work on the project, as well as our other games in development, including a brand new single-player experience."

The multi-player was first announced last year and a couple of concept art pieces were shared but little else is known about the game.

Naughty Dog said earlier this year: “We first shared concept art of the project with you last year, and we hope this new piece of concept art below further excites you for what our team is working on."

Of course, 'The Last Of Us' has proved a huge hit on TV.

The post-apocalyptic drama will receive a second season, with filming set to take place in British Columbia, including Vancouver. Production is planned to begin in early 2024.