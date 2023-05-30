'The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt' has sold more than 50 million copies.

CD Projekt Red confirmed the milestone for the 2015 game and also revealed that the three games have made more than 75 million combined.

Meanwhile, the developer has plans to keep expanding 'The Witcher' and 'Cyberpunk 2077' "beyond the games field".

In its latest financial report, CD Projekt revealed it has "invested" in plans to bring the role-playing games to different "areas" outside of video games.

Part of a document obtained by gamerant.com read: "The intellectual property rights vested in CD PROJEKT are primarily related to the universe of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk 2077". For each of them CD PROJEKT has procured the acquisition of intellectual property rights beyond the games field, which in the long run will facilitate the development of our IP also in areas other than just video games."