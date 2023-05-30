Ryan Gosling is said to be so obsessed with Disneyland he hangs out at the theme park alone.

The ‘Drive’ actor, 42, who has daughters Esmerelda, seven, and Amada, five, with his actress wife Eva Mendes, 49, is playing Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming ‘Barbie’ film and apparently told John Stamos, 59, he is so fixated on the venue he considers himself a “Disney adult”.

‘Full House’ actor John, who has son Billy, five, with his model wife Caitlin McHugh, 37, told actress Keke Palmer, 29, on her ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’ podcast: “Six or seven years ago, I was like, ‘Man, I gotta shed this Disney thing, (because) who’s gonna take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? “I’ve gotta distance myself from it.’”

But he said a dinner party encounter with Ryan changed his mind and led to him embracing his obsession.

He said Ryan asked him: “You’re a Disney fan, aren’t you?”

John added he replied: “I say, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult. I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.’”

John said he told Ryan: “I go, ‘Yeah, me too. I’m a Disney guy too.”

He added: “So that kind of turned the corner for me.”

Ryan starred in Disney Channel’s ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ from 1993 to 1995 in a series that also featured fellow future stars including Britney Spears, 41, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera, both 42.

‘Barbie’ is due out this July and Ryan stars alongside Margot Robbie, 32, as the doll of the title.

Ryan said he doubted he could tap into what he called his “Ken-ergy” for the film.

Appearing in a panel discussion at the Warner Bros’ ComicCon presentation of the film on 25 April at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, he discussed the film with director Greta, 39, and co-stars including Margot and America Ferrera, 39.

He said: “I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within.

“If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere.”

Ryan added that he went from living his life as usual to “one day… bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach”.

He said: “It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever. Like, ‘Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?’”