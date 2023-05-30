Chad Stahelski would consider directing more 'John Wick' films.

Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake has revealed that a fifth movie in the action franchise is in development and Chad has confirmed that he would consider making a return if he was provided with the perfect story following the dramatic ending to 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

Chad told Screen Rant: "I'm massively in love with the characters and the world that we've built.

"Do I want to try other things? Yes, but to be brutally honest with you, if I was smart enough and good enough to come up with a way to continue the story, I would.

"It just felt right to end where Keanu and I both just in our hearts and our souls, felt it was good to do what we did. To end it and put a good cap on this and feel satisfied and not go out on it down, but go out on a high. It felt right to end the series like that."

Chad is refusing to give up on 'John Wick' completely and would even be tempted to make spin-off films.

He explained: "I have no problem. I don't think I'd ever be the guy, 'Oh, no, I've already done that.' I would love to try to do something new because everyone's a challenge. I'm not trying to do an episodic feature thing where they're all the same.

"I would try to different lighting, I would try to do different worlds. You keep trying. And I think I'd find great interest and satisfaction in that. I just haven't thought of it yet."

Chad added: "So to answer your question, yes. If something pops in and it works, yeah, I'd love to do it. If I could crack any of those stories that we mentioned, I'd love to."