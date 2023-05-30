Laura Whitmore goes 'through stages' with her style

Published
2023/05/30 14:15 (BST)

Laura Whitmore goes “through stages” with her style

The ex ‘Love Island’ host reflected on her ever-changing sense of fashion - from the love of monochrome and then moving towards colour - as she unveiled her new Love and Roses collection.

The 38-year-old television presenter told Hello! magazine: “I guess you kind of go through stages - I still quite like my little black numbers, too. I like having fun with fashion. Sometimes it’s nice to wear all black, but if you’re feeling down and wear a bright colour, like yellow, it puts you in a good mood.”

Laura - who is married to comedian Iain Stirling with she has two-year-old daughter Stevie -admitted as she has gotten older, she has become “more comfortable” with standing out from the crowd sartorially.

She said: “When I look back on when I was younger, all my friends dressed the same, whereas now I don’t dress anything like them. I guess you become more comfortable in your own skin.”

The ex ‘Celebrity Juice’ star thinks you “can’t go wrong with a dress” when comes to putting together an outfit.

Laura said: “You can’t go wrong with a dress. There’s a gorgeous leopard-print dress in this collection that you can wear with heels, but also with black ankle boots to rock it up a bit. You can also stick a leather jacket over it to complete the look. If you’re away somewhere like Ibiza or Morocco, you can wear it with wedges and a denim jacket, or no jacket at all.”

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended