Paloma Faith has slammed ‘The Little Mermaid’ as “s***”.

The ‘Picking up the Pieces’ singer, 41, who has two daughters with her husband Leyman Lahcine, said she saw the live action remake of Disney’s 1988 animation with her kids but ranted that she hated its message, which she interpreted as a woman giving her “powers” to a man.

According to Metro, she said in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post: “Just seen the new little mermaid with my kids and while I think Halle gives a good performance and it’s great casting, as a mother of girls I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man.

“Wtf is this s***? Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all.”

‘The Little Mermaid’ features Halle Bailey, 23, as mermaid Ariel, who falls in love with Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, 28, and it dominated the US’ Memorial Day weekend box office.

It is on track to debut to a massive $118 million over the four-day holiday, with $96 million of that coming over the three-day frame, meaning it ranks as the fifth highest Memorial Day opening in history.

Paloma’s remarks caused a stir among some of her fans, with many asking if she had seen the original ‘Little Mermaid’, and saying the plot of the remake is virtually the same.

The singer, who married Leyman in 2017, and whose girls are aged five and two, last year defended her choice to keep her children “out of the public eye”.

She added in an interview with SheerLuxe she wanted her kids to “embrace who they are”.

Paloma said: “I’m quite spontaneous but parenthood has taken a lot of that away. “I’ve surrendered to it now, because I know having children was my choice, but I also know the notion of ‘having it all’ is a complete illusion.”

In July 2020, Paloma shot down claims that she is raising her daughter gender neutral, days after finally revealing her child was a girl.

She had said: “I don’t believe in gender specific toys or clothing. I mean, I don’t wear a dress every day so why shouldn’t I let my child wear what they want or play with toys they like?

'If either of my children came to me unsure of their gender, I’d be supportive. “It’s such a complicated issue, and I don’t know that I’d encourage a full sex change before the age of 21, but I’d want to encourage them to embrace who they are.”

But she told the Radio Times: “I was misunderstood – the media reported that I wasn’t dictating gender stereotypes.

“True, I don’t encourage gender rigidity with toys, but really, I was traumatised by the birth and protective of our privacy.

“I wanted her to develop into herself before the world decided who she was. I felt like a lioness. She makes me look at the world in a way I’ve neglected for a long time.”