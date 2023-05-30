Sir Elton John will be joined by mystery guests during his Glastonbury headline slot.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer, 76, who is set to wrap up his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour in July, will headline the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset, later this month, with Queens of the Stone Age, Skepta and The Chemical Brothers also on the festival bill.

He told DJ Scott Mills, 50, in a BBC Radio 2 chat on Tuesday (30.05.23) about his Glasto appearance: “It’s the first time I’ve been asked… it’s come at the right time, I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and it’s the most wonderful way to sign off in England.

“I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are.”

Elton – who also confirmed during the interview he will feature on previous Glasto headliner Dolly Parton’s new album – has collaborated with a huge range of acts, and his most recent album, 2021’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, is packed with appearances from A-list music stars including Dua Lipa, 27, Miley Cyrus, 30, and 75-year-old Stevie Nicks.

Elton, who has children Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, with his husband and manager David Furnish, 60, added about his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which launched in 2018 and experienced numerous delays due to the pandemic: “It’s been everything I’d hoped it would be and more… it’s been better than I could ever have imagined it to be… I float off the stage into oblivion.

“I’m happy, I’m happy in my personal life and my professional life, everything in my life is so wonderful.

“So I think that’s why the performances really satisfy me.”

When asked what his ideal life will be after he finishes touring, Elton replied:

“Everything is up in the air… boys go back to school… piano won’t go away forever… it’ll be very sporadic, I really don’t want to tour again… I’m not going back to Vegas.”