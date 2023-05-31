Kaley Cuoco is mourning the death of her beloved pet chihuahua, Dump Truck.

The former 'Big Bang Theory' star has paid a touching tribute to her canine companion and admitted saying goodbye has "deeply pierced my soul".

In 2021, the 37-year-old actress lost another beloved dog called Norman.

Kaley wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps of the pooch: “‘A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself.’ My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul.

“You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most.

“You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever.”

Paying tribute to Norman at the time, she wrote: "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Kaley became a mother for the first time two months ago and is "obsessed" with her baby girl.

The blonde beauty - who welcomed daughter Matilda into the world with actor Tom Pelphrey - recently told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's amazing. She's five weeks old and she was laughing today, full-on laughing and I was like, 'This kid is hysterical!'

"I've become that mom who posts every freaking thing. She does something, and I'm like, 'I have to post that!'"

Kaley hasn't read any books about parenting as the actress is determined to do things her own way.

She explained: "Still haven't read a damn thing.

"We find ourselves in a very natural situation. We're just kind of going with the flow. She really tells us what she wants, it's very clear, it's like one of three things."

Kaley announced the birth of her daughter via a social media post in April.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl and to share some behind-the-scenes photos with the world.

Kaley captioned the post: "3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

"Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did. (sic)"

Tom, 40, also shared some photos of Matilda on his own Instagram page.

The 'Ozark' actor wrote: "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle...Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. (sic)"