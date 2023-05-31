Elizabeth Holmes has begun her prison sentence.

The disgraced Theranos founder - who was previously dubbed the world’s self-made billionaire - found guilty of of four counts of fraud connected to misleading her investors about the capabilities of her so-called revolutionary blood testing scheme.

The 39-year-old tech entrepreneur - who attempted to appeal her punishment as she requested to remain on bail citing her two young children - reported to a minimum security prison in Texas on Tuesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the news but declined to provide anymore on privacy grounds.

Elizabeth’s former business partner Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani is currently serving a 13 year sentence in California for his involvement in the crimes and was named on the court order to repay $452 million to their victims, which include a high-profile list of clients like Rupert Murdoch and the ex US Treasury Secretary George Schultz.

Theranos - which was once valued at $9 billion dollars and fell apart in 2018 - sold its product on the false grounds it could diagnosis conditions such as diabetes.

Elizabeth - who dropped out of Stanford University to work on her business - was recently played by Amanda Seyfried in the Hulu mini-series ‘The Dropout’ and becomes one of the first failed tech CEOs to face prison time for their crimes, something welcomed by some of her victims.

Eileen Lepera, who lost money, admitted she was “glad” Elizabeth got time behind bars.

She told BBC News: "Her hubris is beyond belief. I don't believe she's still taking any responsibility for what has happened."

With tears at her sentencing, Elizabeth showcased her regrets at the company “with every cell in my body” but did not confess to any criminal liabilities.