Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threatens to leave Twitter

Published
2023/05/31 09:19 (BST)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threatens to leave Twitter over impersonation.

The New York congresswoman slammed Elon Musk for sharing a “sick” account that stole her identity while revealing she was “assessing” her relationship to the website and questioning if she should keep using it.

The 33-year-old lawmaker wrote on the microblogging site: “FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility.

“It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see.”

Alexandria added: “This is disgusting even for Elon.”

This come after the progressive politician criticised the Tesla CEO - who purchased Twitter for $44 billion late last year - for getting rid of verification and labelled it as a way “for major potential harm”.

She also took aim at the “free speech” defense of charging users $8 a month to get a blue tick on their profile - which was brought in by the previous owners as a way to prevent misinformation and impersonation - when its really just a money making scheme for a struggling tech giant.

Alexandria tweeted: “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/mo subscription plan.”

The Democrat is not the only high-profile user to threaten to depart the site and many have followed through on her condemnation of the 51-year-old billionaire’s management like Sir Elton John, Gigi Hadid, Shonda Rhimes, Jim Carrey and Whoopi Goldberg.

