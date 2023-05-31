Kate Beckinsale has credited Keanu Reeves for "saving" her on the "biggest red carpet of [her] life".

The 49-year-old actress was just 19 years old when she attended her first ever Cannes Film Festival in 1993 alongside her 'Much Ado About Nothing' co-stars Robert Sean Leonard, Denzel Washington, and the 'John Wick' star, and she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction just as she was about to get out of her car when the poppers on her bodysuit opened and the garment "flipped up like a roller blind".

Fortunately, Keanu and Robert happily came to her aid and held the "back gusset" down for her while posing for photos together.

Kate shared a throwback photo on Instagram and wrote: "So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens.

"Fun fact though : I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington , all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind .

"I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked.

"Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened . In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset."

Kate praised her co-stars as "absolute legends" for being willing to step in and help, even if they had no idea of what her dilemma really entailed.

She added: "Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word “gusset” before ,but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993 (sic)"