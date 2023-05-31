'Diablo IV' servers are prepared for the mass quantity of players expected at the game's launch.

General Manager Rod Fergusson has reassured players that Blizzard has learned from the past and is ready for the demand.

He told GamesRadar: “We learned a lot from each of them.

“We’re feeling better, like we feel good about that, like all the stuff that we’ve learned.”

Fergusson continued: “We’ve done the work we could do to make launch day as smooth as possible. And we feel good about where we are."

Meanwhile, there are "no plans" for a tab overlay map in the game.

The feature of 'Diablo' 1 and 2 is not coming to the fourth game, Fergusson recently confirmed.

A Twitter user asked: "Will there be a TAB overlay map eventually added to the game? I really miss being able to look at my map while moving in D4."

However, Fergusson replied: "No plans at the moment."

And the title won't be released on the Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

The upcoming action role-playing game - which will see players battle through re-playable, procedurally generated dungeons - is due for release on June 6, but Fergusson revealed that there are "no plans" for the game to be released on the virtual cloud system.

He tweeted: "It's awesome seeing the excitement around the 'Diablo IV Beta', and our Wolf Pack puppy! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that."