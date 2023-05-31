CD Projekt Red isn't going to be acquired by Sony.

Following a rumour that the Japanese giant was eyeing up the Polish video game developer - which is behind the likes of 'The Witcher' and 'Cyberpunk 2077' - CEO Adam Kiciński has dispelled the reports.

Speaking during an earnings call seen by VGC, he said: “Nothing has changed in our end.”

Kiciński added: “So, I can repeat what we have been saying throughout the years — CD Projekt is not for sale.

"We want to remain independent. We have, I believe an excellent strategy. Not easy to execute, for sure, but it’s very exciting to follow our own path. So it’s a pure rumour.”

The acquisition denial comes after the studio announced that 'The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt' has sold more than 50 million copies.

CD Projekt confirmed the milestone for the 2015 game and also revealed that the three games have made more than 75 million combined.

Meanwhile, the developer has plans to keep expanding 'The Witcher' and 'Cyberpunk 2077' "beyond the games field".

In its latest financial report, CD Projekt revealed it has "invested" in plans to bring the role-playing games to different "areas" outside of video games.

Part of a document obtained by gamerant.com read: "The intellectual property rights vested in CD PROJEKT are primarily related to the universe of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk 2077". For each of them CD PROJEKT has procured the acquisition of intellectual property rights beyond the games field, which in the long run will facilitate the development of our IP also in areas other than just video games."