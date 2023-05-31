Celine Dion is doing "everything she can" to get back on stage.

The 55-year-old singer recently cancelled all of her scheduled tour dates through April 2024, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes spasms - but Celine still hopes to get back on stage one day.

A source told PEOPLE: "It’s heartbreaking that she has had to cancel touring but she is suffering mobility and other issues from the disease disrupting her daily life.

"She is doing everything she can while working with doctors because she wants to perform. She has not given up at all. She is hoping to get all of the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again."

Celine "loves her audiences" and is desperate to return to touring.

The insider added: "Seeing this happen is upsetting to her and to everyone around her."

Celine recently apologised to her fans after cancelling a string of concerts in Europe.

A statement on her website also confirmed that the singer is "working hard on her recovery".

The statement read: "As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery.

"We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now.

"Celine's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

Celine also addressed the cancellations on Twitter.

The award-winning star insisted she wouldn't give up on her touring ambitions.

Celine - who was set to kick off her European tour in Amsterdam in August - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again! – Celine xx (sic)"