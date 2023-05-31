Christie Brinkley feels her age "doesn't match [her] spirit".

The 69-year-old model has insisted that she isn't worried about ageing, revealing that she's still feeling "good" and "strong".

Christie told PEOPLE: "I pretty much feel, as I'm approaching 70, the same way that I felt when I was approaching 30. I feel good. I feel strong.

"I feel like the number doesn't match my spirit, so I may as well just keep spiriting on."

The model will celebrate her landmark birthday in February. But Christie is surprised by how sprightly she's feeling at her age.

She explained: "I've been shocked by not feeling the way I thought I was supposed to be feeling at that age."

Christie is determined to have fun with her friends and family in the coming years, describing laughter as a cure for "everything".

She said: "I don't believe that focusing on age is going to make you feel any better about it. I think curiosity in the world around you and just wanting to do something with each day, that is what keeps you young and going.

"I just love any time I have any family and friends around, just being able to sit and laugh - I think laughter heals everything."

Meanwhile, Christie previously described ageism as "one of the last frontiers".

The model - who has starred on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - explained that the fashion industry is still dealing with ageist agendas.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she explained: "I think ageism is one of the last frontiers. We have been constantly expanding our ideas of beauty and opening our arms to embrace all shapes and sizes and ethnicities and preferences."