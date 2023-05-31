Neil Patrick Harris is looking forward to turning 50.

The 49-year-old actor will celebrate his landmark birthday on June 15, and Neil insists that he's excited about the next "chapter" in his life.

He told PEOPLE: "I'm not going anywhere. To me, 50 is chapter two."

Neil co-produces his new Hulu series, 'Drag Me to Dinner', with his husband David Burtka, and the Hollywood star admits that he has actually enjoyed the experience of working behind the camera.

Reflecting on the experience, Neil - who also co-hosts the series, which sees drag queens host themed dinner parties - said: "We’ve spent a lot of our lives as actors, so it’s nice that in this next chapter of our adult lives we get to be the painter and not just a colour on the palette.

"[We] designed [the show] for people to appreciate these drag performers."

Neil shot to fame as a child actor, after being discovered at a drama summer camp.

However, the 'How I Met Your Mother' star previously insisted that he's never really been motivated by fame.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper in 2021, Neil explained: "I love process. I’ve always really been most excited about learning how things work. Fame is a bit of an ether fog and you can get overwhelmed by the treatment, as opposed to the work.

"I loved being in an apartment building I’d never been in, in a town I’d never been in, and meeting people. I don’t think I was ever really caught up in the size of my dressing room or my salary or getting free sweaters from Adidas. When you get lost into that world, fame fleets, right?"