Khloe Kardashian was at her "lowest point since her father died" during her cancer scare, according to her friend.

The 38-year-old reality star - whose father Robert died in 2003 at the age of 59 following a cancer battle - was seen finding a cancerous tumor on her cheek and having it removed on the latest episode of her family's Hulu reality series 'The Kardashians' and was left unable to eat solid food whilst in her mouth was bandaged up during the recovery process, causing her friend Malika Haqq to break down in tears on camera.

Speaking on Thursday's (01.06.23) episode of 'The Kardashians': "I don't like to see you uncomfortable. I need you to be OK. And that's what's the hardest for me. Because the hardest time that it was to be friends with you was when your father passed and I didn't know what to do. And I feel like I don't know what to do. I could tell you some of the hardest times that I've seen you go through in your life, I think this one is the closest to when your father passed."

Khloe has five-year-old True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and split from him in the months prior to welcoming their second child Tatum in July 2022 after it was revealed that he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls and appeared confused by her friend's comments so asked her if she meant the drama surrounding "the baby."

She clarified: "Not because of the baby but because of what comes with the baby. I don't think I've seen you this low. You need to deal with some of the traumatic stuff. Maybe just being a single mom to two. 'Cause that's a lot."

Discussing her cancer scare in a confessional, Khloe remarked that the ordeal had become "way more serious" than she ever thought it would be.

She said: "I woke up, and I had this huge bandage on my face and I couldn't really move my mouth because I had stitches on the inside of my mouth too. It was way more serious than I either understood or I anticipated it to be."