Thomas Kail is set to direct the live-action version of 'Moana'.

The 45-year-old director was at the helm of Broadway smash hit 'Hamilton' and is now set to take on the upcoming live-action remake of the 2016 Disney animation - which told the story of a strong-willed chief's daughter in ancient Polynesia -, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Little is known about the upcoming adaptation but it has already been announced that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will serve as producer and will even reprise his role as Maui.

Twitter, writing: "Humbled to say we’re bringing Moana’s beautiful story to the live-action big screen! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honoured to partner with Disney to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people."

The 'Fast and Furious' star - whose mother was Samoan - added in a statement: "I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.

"I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavour, because there is no better world for us to honour the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

However, Moana's original voice Auli’i Cravalho recently explained why she will not be reprising her role in the adaptation.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: "When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."