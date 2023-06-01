Amber Riley is still "trying to look for love" after calling off her engagement.

The 37-year-old actress had been set to tie the knot with Desean Black but decided to split with him in April almost three years after they first got together and has now explained that things got so "terrible" in their relationship that she just had to "get out of there."

She told xoNecole: "The breakup was never going to stop me from finding love. Or at least trying. I don’t owe anybody a happily ever after. People break up. It happens. When it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was terrible, honey. I had to get the f*** up out of there. You find happiness, and you enjoy it and work through it."

Meanwhile, the former 'Glee' star went on to add that because she grew up in a family without a lot of money, she is now in "constant fear" of being bankrupt although she still believes she is entitled to "enjoy" her financial success.

She said: "I live in constant fear of being broke. I don’t think you ever don’t remember that trauma or move past that. Now I travel and I’m like, listen, if it goes, it goes. I’m not saying [to] be reckless, but I deserve to enjoy my hard work. I have to have a life to live. I’ve got to have a life worth fighting for.”

Amber previously described the parting as "amicable" and insisted that she wished her former flame "the best" in life.

Speaking on the 'Nice and Neat' podcast, she said: "I am a single black female. I am, I'm a single black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie. The break-up was amicable and I wish him the best. I don't have anything horrible or bad to say."