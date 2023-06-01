Ryan Gosling 'never planned' to have children before playing 'pretend' with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling never planned to have children until he met Eva Mendes.

The 'Barbie' actor got together with the 49-year-old actress after they starred in 'The Place Beyond the Pines' together and he admitted playing "pretend" in the 2012 movie gave him a glimpse of the personal life he would love to have.

Ryan - who has Esmeralda, eight, and seven-year-old Amada with Eva - told GQ's Global Summer issue: "I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realised that I just didn’t want to have kids without her.

"And there were moments on 'The Place Beyond the Pines' where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore.

"I realised that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

The 42-year-old star also explained he deliberately took a four-year break from acting after his second daughter was born.

He said: "I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them.”

Ryan never pictured himself as a parent until "Eva said she was pregnant" and he reflected that their life together with their children is "so much better" than he ever thought it could be.

He said: “I would never want to go back, you know? I’m glad I didn’t have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself.”

The 'La La Land' actor thinks his break made him a better actor because he no longer views it as "therapy".

He said: “I treat it more like work now, and not like it’s, you know, therapy.

"It’s a job, and I think in a way that allows me to be better at it because there’s less interference.”

