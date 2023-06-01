Sydney Sweeney has experienced a series of "pinch-me" moments over the last five years.

The 25-year-old actress has enjoyed huge success in recent years, starring in shows such as 'Euphoria' and 'The White Lotus', and Sydney has likened the experience to a "long dream".

Speaking about her 'Euphoria' experience, Sydney told the Irish Times newspaper: "It did change my life for sure. And 'White Lotus' was like a double whammy.

"When people come up to me, they might say they know me from 'White Lotus' or they might say they know me from 'Euphoria'. Sometimes it’s 'The Handmaid’s Tale'. It’s all over the place. But I find fan interactions are supersweet.

"It’s great to get these reactions and meet all these amazing people. I feel like the last five years have been a long dream. I keep having pinch-me moments."

Sydney credits her success to her work ethic, revealing that she's fully committed to all of her projects.

She said: "I love doing homework. It’s no matter if I’m on a role or a project for a day or if I’m on it for five months. I will put the same exact amount of work and ethic and effort behind what I do."

Meanwhile, Sydney recently revealed that she feels "excited" to shoot season three of 'Euphoria'.

The actress stars as Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama, and Sydney can't wait to reprise the role for season three of the show.

Sydney told Variety: "I just hope that I get to continue to challenge myself as an actor and get to go to crazy places through her, because she’s such a crazy, dramatically heightened character and it’s fun to play her.

"Whatever Sam [Levinson, the show's writer] decides he wants to do with her, I fully entrust in Sam’s vision. I’m excited."