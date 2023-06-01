Mo Gilligan is showing how tech can make your life simpler.

‘The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan’ host has teamed up with Sky Stream for a video series, titled ‘Life Simplified’ where the BAFTA winner will speak to four experts in areas like dating, well-being and finance after a survey found that 72 per cent of Brits love to use tips to make their life and 94 per cent want their lives to be easier.

The 35-year-old comic said: “We all feel like life can be confusing and there’s so much information everywhere. I’ve loved partnering with Sky Stream to show viewers like me that you no longer need to worry about choosing what to watch. Sky Stream makes it super simple to find your favourite shows and films, with personalised recommendations so however hectic your day has been we can all relax.”

The first episode - which drops on 1 June - sees Mo chat to dating coach Jacob Lucas, who will seek to make the world of love and romance less overwhelming.

Over the next few weeks, ‘The Masked Dancer’ host will also be joined by psychologist Jo Hemmings, wellbeing coach Carly Rowena and finance guru Poku Banks.

Liz Wynn, the Managing Director of Sky TV said: “Modern life just seems to get more and more complicated – including what to watch, with 91 per cent of Brits wishing it was easier to find something to watch on TV.

“While Mo’s helping us solve our dating dilemmas and wellness woes, Sky Stream gets rid of those TV tech hassles – no dish and installation to worry about. With all your TV apps in one place and personal playlists, there’s no time wasted hopping in and out of apps and finding something to watch. You can watch what you want, when you want.”