2023/06/01

Trios are back on 'Fortnite'.

Epic Games has surprised players by announcing that the popular three-player game mode is back for Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

A tweet read; "Trios is back for non-ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

"Jump in now with your trio and grab that Victory Royale!"

Players recently got a new app to share clips from their games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Epic released Postparty – a new iOS and Android app to help with video sharing – that makes it easier to save, edit, and share footage.

Players can already capture gameplay on their own on the platforms, but Postparty also works with the ‘Rocket League’ game – though only on PlayStation and Xbox for the meantime.

The ‘Fortnite’ team said in a blog post: “Did a teammate shockwave an enemy your way so you could finish them off with a snowball? Or maybe you narrowly escaped defeat with a Dirt Bike getaway?

“No matter what achievement you just pulled off, make sure you never forget it by capturing a clip to share with others!”

The mobile app also allows users to save the clips on their mobiles and easily share them on social media.

