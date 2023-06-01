'Mortal Kombat 1' will receive an online stress test in August.

The soft reboot - the twelfth main instalment in the fighting series and a sequel to 2019's 'Mortal Kombat 11' - isn't released until September 19.

However, developer NetherRealm Studios wants to "deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game's launch."

Fans need a WB Games account to sign up for the test but that doesn't guarantee early access.

It's also worth noting that it's only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games, said of the game: “With Mortal Kombat 1 we are bringing a reimagined universe to the legendary franchise which has captivated gamers for more than 30 years and continues to top itself.

“The talented team at NetherRealm Studios continues to push the series forward in bold ways that have consistently expanded the global audience, and we believe Mortal Kombat 1 will continue to attract new players as well as thrill our core fans.”

Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat, teased: “Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to share this original storyline and fresh take on classic characters with our fans.

“We’re also introducing our Kameo Fighter system which brings a unique roster of partner characters into the mix, and we are looking forward to showing this feature as well as more new elements of the game very soon.”