The BAFTA Game Awards have made their rules fairer.

From now on, the longlist of games will be unveiled before the first round of member voting in December, enabling BATA to “showcase a wider range of outstanding games” from the past year.

The organisation hopes that doing so will “level the awards playing field for all entrants” by giving those voting more playtime with the titles.

What's more, the nominations and winners in the Best Game and British Game categories will be chosen by Bafta Games members, after previously being limited to industry juries.

Entries open today (01.06.23) and close on November 9.

The longlist will be unveiled on December 14, and the nominations on March 7, before the ceremony in Spring.

Tara Saunders, Chair of BAFTA’s Games Committee, said: “I'm thrilled that entries are now open for the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards, one of the most prestigious international awards in our global games community. BAFTA's awards are voted for by our members who are all experts from across the games industry and have a deep understanding of their craft. This year, we want to give them even more time to discover and play as many of the entered games as possible ahead of voting. With this in mind, we strongly encourage everyone to register their games in the Awards within 30 days of their release. We're also publicly announcing the Longlist ahead of the next round of jury and member voting, giving us an opportunity to celebrate a wider range of brilliant games - I can't wait for awards season kick-off!”

'Vampire Survivors' won Best Game at this year's ceremony.