Jessica Biel has voiced her support for the Writers Guild of America's ongoing strike.

The 41-year-old actress has revealed that she supports the strike action, describing the writers as the people who make the industry "go around".

She told PEOPLE: "They are the idea makers. They make this industry go around. We help their stories get told."

The Hollywood star noted that the landscape of the industry is changing, amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Jessica - who is married to pop star Justin Timberlake - said: "Everything has changed so drastically with the platforms and the streamers and now, you know, the AI conversation and we support our writers immensely."

Jessica stressed the need to protect the jobs of people who work behind the camera.

She said: "We support all of our guild and want everyone to be taken care of properly. So we're here for it. And that's it."

Meanwhile, Jessica serves as an executive producer on 'Cruel Summer', and Olivia Holt previously revealed that she loved the experience of working with her on the drama series.

The 25-year-old actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Jessica was so involved. She’s incredible and not just as a producer, but as a human being. She was just so collaborative, and having a producer like that changes everything."

Olivia also loves the show's "female representation".

The actress - who plays the part of Kate Wallis on the teen drama - told TV Guide: "Something that really drew me in was the female representation of the two female leads to the female creatives behind this project.

"I definitely think that we need more of that. I know that when I was a kid I didn’t really see a lot of that on screen. I’m very grateful to be a part of this."