Gwyneth Paltrow is going to summer in the Hamptons as she thinks the luxury spot holds “magic”.

The 50-year-old Goop founder, who is married to TV writer Brad Falchuk, 52, and who has 19-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 17, with her Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin, 46, revealed her holiday plans weeks after celebrating her girl’s arrival back home from college.

She told fans in a newsletter from her wellness site that listed a string of expensive hotels and shops in the Hamptons for her followers: “Today we’re sharing an updated version of our guide to the Hamptons, which still includes my long-standing favourites, plus some new and exciting local spots.

“I’m so looking forward to spending some time out there this season--summers on the East Coast have a certain kind of magic to them.”

She added above a series of images of her holidaying in the sun: “Below, a few blissful memories from summers past in the Hamptons.”

Gwyneth didn’t mention which family she would be going away with, but told fans in an update from her website in early May about her joy at having her home full again: “Apple has returned from her freshman year at college, and I am so struck by how quickly this school year has passed.

“It is lovely to see her and her elementary school friends back together like a flock of sweet sparrows, coming in and out of one another’s houses in packs, then dispersing.

“My heart is full hearing their laughter ricochet through the halls. Dynamics in the house have shifted back to what they were a year ago, only she and her brother bicker less, these 10 months bringing growth for them both.”

Her post came months after she admitted her fear over both her children leaving her $5 million home in Montecito.

The Oscar-winner said on ‘The Late Late Show’ in January when its dad-of-three host James Corden, 44, asked how she felt about an “impending empty nest”: “Not very well. Not very well.”

She appeared on the show alongside mum-of-two actress Hilary Swank, 48, added: “I’m going to be at Hilary’s house, just hand me one.”

Hilary told her: “Come over, there’s plenty to go around.”