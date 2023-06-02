Heavily pregnant Rihanna urges fans to buy her top emblazoned with the message: ‘Use a Condom’

Heavily pregnant Rihanna has urged fans to buy her top emblazoned with the cheeky message: ‘Use a Condom’.

The billionaire ‘Umbrella’ singer, who is expecting her second child any day with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky, 34, after they had their son RZA Athelston Mayers on 13 May last year, posed for several shots on her Instagram wearing the piece from her Savage X Fenty range.

Rihanna captioned the images – one of which showed her cradling her baby bump and which appear to have been taken in an alley-style hallway: “This shirt is old… .”

The photos were also shared on Savage X Fenty’s Instagram page with the caption: “And if ya can’t remember, buy the mf shirt. #PSA.”

Her shirt, which sells for $70m is part of a range that includes a ‘I’m a Virgin’ top, with the message ‘This Is a Very Old Shirt’ in smaller writing on its bottom.

Rihanna’s last Instagram photo update showed her doing a topless maternity shoot she called “Rub on ya t******.”

She posed for seven professionally taken shots that she posted to her Instagram, in which she covered her chest while wearing nothing but a thong bikini bottom, jewellery and a pair of heels.

Rihanna said on her @badgirlriri account about the images, taken when she was pregnant with RZA: “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya t******.’ In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”

Rihanna and A$AP kept their boy’s moniker secret for nearly a year before revealing this month it was a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan leader.

A$AP said on Instagram in a post on his son’s first birthday: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

The ‘Sundress’ rapper – born Rakim Athelaston Mayers – also shared a carousel of images of his life with Rihanna and their son, including a snap of the pregnant singer kissing his cheek while their son smiled at the camera.

Rihanna recently hinted she and A$AP were about to be married by tweeting “shout outz 2 the bridal party…. here come de bride #idoKARL#METgala2023.”

The pair started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.

