Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is returning to the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

The 51-year-old actor has confirmed that he'll reprise the role of Luke Hobbs after ending his long-running feud with Vin Diesel.

The wrestler-turned-actor said on Twitter: "So I am 100 percent confirming to you guys around the world that yes, it is true. Hobbs is back. Hobbs is back in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise."

Dwayne subsequently discussed his high-profile feud with Vin, 55.

The Hollywood star explained: "Despite having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years. And despite having our differences ... when you lead with the idea of ... number one, resolve. But also, you just think about the future and you think about plans that are much bigger than ourselves. Those plans are the bigger build-outs.

"Those plans are the North Star. As I always like to say, the North Star is always my guiding light in whatever endeavour or opportunity that I'm in, that I'm passionate about. I always keep a North star in my clarity and in my focus.

"In this case, the North Star is the franchise that we love. The North Star are characters that we love. And the North Star are fans that we love. So, when you add all of that up, it's really not a hard decision to make."

Meanwhile, Vin previously admitted to taking a "tough love" approach with Dwayne in order to get the best out of him.

The actor told Men's Health magazine: "We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."