Tom Holland is eager to shoot another Spider-Man movie.

The 27-year-old actor has starred as the iconic character since 2016, and Tom has revealed that he's keen to reprise the role in a new film.

Asked about the possibility of making another Spider-Man movie, Tom told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I'll be there.

"I'd be stupid to say that I wouldn't be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again, there's stuff going on, but we'll have to just wait and see what happens."

Tom previously admitted to being unsure about his future after starring in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in 2021.

The actor conceded that the film could've been "the perfect storybook ending" for his incarnation of Spider-Man.

Speaking about the future of the franchise, Tom told The Hollywood Reporter: "There are far cleverer people than me that have been given the task of writing future movies and coming up with new ideas. And as always, I’ll be very eager to see what they come up with.

"But maybe we don’t top this movie. Maybe this movie is the perfect storybook ending for this chapter of Spider-Man. And if it’s time for me to step down and for the new person to step up, I would do so proudly."

Tom also revealed that he's keen to "explore" new challenges.

The actor - who stars alongside his girlfriend Zendaya in the Spider-Man movies - said: "I would love to explore and try out new things with different characters."