Hailee Steinfeld 'chomping at the bit' for Marvel return

Published
2023/06/02 10:00 (BST)

Hailee Steinfeld is "itching" to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 26-year-old actress made her MCU debut as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye in the 2021 TV series 'Hawkeye' and cannot wait to revisit the character on the big screen.

Asked about a Marvel return by Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hailee said: "I mean, the question from you and I both. Yeah, I'm certainly chomping at the bit. It's been a minute since I've... it's always so funny, because I feel like a few months can go by and I feel like I've been doing nothing, you know what I mean? I'm like, 'It's been so long since...'

"It's been a while since 'Dickinson' ended and since 'Hawkeye' came out, but I am so ready to get back at it. I am itching to be on set again with people that do what I do, and love what we do, and I have such a sense of belonging when I'm on set, and a sense of home, and I just love it.

"And it has been a while. So, I am very much chomping up a bit."

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' actress confessed that she has a "long" list of Marvel superheroes that she wants to work with and is currently in the process of re-watching every Marvel flick.

Quizzed on which hero she would love to share the screen with, Hailee said: "Oh man. Oh man, the list is long. All of who you mentioned. The list is long. I've just started, um, re-watching, all the Marvel movies in order... So."

