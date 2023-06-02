Liza Koshy has joined the cast of the comedy film 'My Ex-Friend's Wedding'.

The 27-year-old star has sealed a deal to feature alongside Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Megan Stalter and Chloe Fineman in the movie that was acquired by Sony in March.

The film tells the story of four childhood best friends who get a drunken voicemail from their former pal on the eve of her wedding day as she confesses that she thinks she is making a mistake.

The friends set out to stop her getting married and rekindle the bond that they once closely shared.

Details regarding Liza's role are yet to be revealed.

Kay Cannon is directing the movie from a script written by Taylor Jenkins Reid - the author of 'Daisy Jones and the Six' - and Ashley Rodger.

Koshy is lending her voice to the Autobot Arcee in the new movie 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', which is set for release next week, and is also part of the ensemble for the DreamWorks animated film 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken'.

She is additionally due to appear in Susanna Fogel's psychological thriller 'Cat Person' along with Michael Gandolfini, Hope Davis, Fred Melamed, Isaac Powell, Isabella Rossellini and Donald Elise Watkins.

Nicholas Braun, Emilia Jones and Geraldine Viswanathan also have roles in the flick.

The picture is based on a short story by Kristen Roupenian that was published in The New Yorker magazine in 2017 to worldwide acclaim. The tale follows the brief relationship between 20-year-old student Margot (Jones) and Robert (Braun), an older man who is a regular at the cinema where Margot works.