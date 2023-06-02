Twitter loses second trust and safety head.

Ella Irwin has resigned from the job she took in November last year after Yoel Roth left just after a month the 51-year-old billionaire took over the microblogging site.

The job involves overlooking content moderation, which is an area of the business that Elon - who purchased the social media giant for $44 billion - has been heavily condemned for doing a poor job of after he let go more than half of the workforce in a cost-saving measure.

Both Twitter and Ella have been reached for comment by BBC News but she confirmed the news of her departure to Reuters and the Wall Street Journal but provided no clarification as to why.

Ella’s decision comes a week after Twitter removed itself from the European Union’s code to stamp out disinformation and the decision to appoint ex NBUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO.

Of Elon’s decision to leave, an EU spokesperson told the AFP news agency: "If (Elon Musk) doesn't take the code seriously, then it's better that he quits."

The confederation also has brought into law the requirement for sites with more than 45 million users to allow people to flag unlawful content and act upon these “expeditiously” and make efforts to stop the spread of false information via the Digital Services Act.