Sydney Sweeney fears she'll never be satisfied with her success.

The 25-year-old actress has enjoyed huge success in recent years, starring in shows such as 'Euphoria' and 'The White Lotus' - but Sydney wonders if she'll ever be entirely happy with what she achieves.

She told ES Magazine: "I am fearful - because I’m always wanting to push myself to do more and more - that I will never actually feel that I’ve accomplished what I’ve set out to do.

"I think last year I didn’t realise the moments in my life were happening to me."

Sydney has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and the actress points to two particular roles as turning points in her career.

She explained: "I think I had a mini turning point with 'Sharp Objects' and 'Everything Sucks!' where I finally had something on my resume that people could watch and let me in the room to audition.

"Then I had a quarter turning point with 'The Handmaid’s Tale', and then I had a full turning point with 'Euphoria'. All of that happened in a year so it was like, woooo, real fast."

Meanwhile, Sydney recently revealed that she feels "excited" to shoot season three of 'Euphoria'.

The actress stars as Cassie Howard in the acclaimed teen drama, and Sydney can't wait to reprise the role for season three of the show.

Looking forward to the new season, Sydney told Variety: "I just hope that I get to continue to challenge myself as an actor and get to go to crazy places through her, because she’s such a crazy, dramatically heightened character and it’s fun to play her.

"Whatever Sam [Levinson, the show's writer] decides he wants to do with her, I fully entrust in Sam’s vision. I’m excited."