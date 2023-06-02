Hannah Waddingham still "doesn't know" if 'Ted Lasso' is finished for good.

The 48-year-old actress has played AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in all three series of the Apple TV+ comedy and though it has widely been believed this year's run of episodes will be the last, the former 'Game of Thrones' star admitted no one, including co-star Jason Sudeikis, who co-wrote the show, has confirmed that to be the case.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “Brett Goldstein and I, all the way through the shooting of the third season, it was like we were both already in mourning, so I’ve been feeling this feeling for quite a while.

“I don’t know. None of us know. I don’t even know if Jason knows. If he does, he is a sly dog.”

Hannah admitted she would "entertain the idea" of a potential spin-off series for her own character.

She said of the possibility: “It’s not really something I’ve thought of. But if there were more to come, I’d certainly entertain the idea. I’d be crazy not to. It’s a beautifully crafted role that I’ve thankfully had a large hand in. I’m fully invested in her, so I would always entertain that.”

With no such show currently on the horizon, Hannah admitted she finds it "very weird" to be mourning her fictional alter ego.

She said: "I know that I will have these people in my life always, these Greyhounds, we will always be circling each other, supporting each other.

"But, unless I play Rebecca, there's no more Rebecca, which is the very person that I want to keep close. It's very weird to have that emotional attachment, and a feeling of a sense of mourning, for a character that's fictional, that only exists in your own body. Very weird. I've just never had that before, so it's odd."