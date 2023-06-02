Kaley Cuoco has vowed to keep rescuing dogs, even though she always gets her heart broken.

The 'Based on a True Story' actress revealed earlier this week her beloved chihuahua Dump Truck had passed away, two years after she mourned the loss of another pet pooch, Norman, and though she admitted seeing an animal die is such a "hard thing", she believes the years of companionship are worth the "risk" of devastation when her furry friends reach the end of their lives.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know what, this is the hard thing about rescuing dogs. Like, this is what you risk.

"We're like, 'Why do we keep doing this when we know they're gonna break our hearts?'

"And that's why we do it. And we do it over and over and over again.

"He was such a blessing in our lives and everyone that met him... there's a lot of memories there."

Kaley became a mother two months ago when she gave birth to daughter Matilda, and she's looking forward to celebrating her partner Tom Pelphrey's first Father's Day later this month.

She said: "I have a couple little surprises for him. I'm very excited about it."

The former 'Big Bang Theory' star paid a touching tribute to her late dog, who she affectionately called Dumpy, earlier this week.

Kaley wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps of the pooch: “‘A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself.’ My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul.

“You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most.

“You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever.”

When Norman died in 2021, the 37-year-old star vowed he would "always have [her] heart".

Paying tribute to Norman at the time, she wrote: "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."