Tom Brady feels he's been "defined" by his "adversities".

The 45-year-old former sports star has revealed that he's determined to "keep growing and become a better person".

Tom - who has Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, ten, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We're all gonna fail. We're all gonna have adversities in life, and I think you're defined a lot by your adversities because those are the things in the end that challenge you to grow the most.

"I mean, life has its ups and downs, professionally, and there's different things that happen in your life personally, and you just gotta continue to understand them emotionally, intellectually, and then as you move forward, try not to make the same mistakes. And just try to keep growing and become a better person by all your different actions."

Tom is now determined to instil good values into his children, and he insists that he doesn't take his responsibility "lightly".

The former New England Patriots star believes that Gisele, 42, and himself have provided their kids with a "real solid base" in life.

Tom - who was married to the model between 2009 and 2022 - said: "I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly.

"And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."