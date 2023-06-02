Capcom is gauging interest in more 'Resident Evil' remakes.

The video game developer sent out a survey and one of the questions was if fans are keen on another remake following the success of 'Resident Evil 4'.

The question read: "Let us know if there are any other Resident Evil games you want remade."

There is already a 'Resident Evil' animated film on the way.

Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield look set to tackle a zombie outbreak on Alcatraz Island in Sony Pictures' 'Resident Evil: Death Island'.

The trailer, released earlier this year, also featured another iconic 'Resident Evil' character in Jill Valentine, hinting that Jill and Leon will finally meet on-screen.

The synopsis reads: "D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit.

"Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them."

It follows the 2021 Netflix animated miniseries 'Infinite Darkness', which was met with mixed reviews.

The ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake of the 2005 classic dropped on March 24 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S.

It sold four million copies in its first two weeks, making it one of the fastest-selling games in the series.