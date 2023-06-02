Elliot Page feels like he "barely made it" through his transition.

The 36-year-old star was born female and lived as Oscar-winning actress Ellen Page but came out as a trans man in December 2020 and believes the "privilege" he has in life does not match the reality of other transgendered people.

He told People magazine: "When I’m walking down the street, and young people come up to me, it means the world to me. Them being themselves, having the courage to say, ‘This is who I am, and I’m gonna live authentically. The privilege I have, does not represent the reality of most trans lives. The reality is trans people disproportionately are unemployed, and disproportionately experience homelessness. Trans women of color are being murdered. People are losing their healthcare. I do feel like I barely made it in many ways."

The 'Flatliners' star also explained that he was never able to think about what the reality of living as a man might feel and used to feel "anxious" before deciding to transition but now feels more comfortable in his own skin.

He said: "It definitely feels a way that I never thought I would get to feel, and that mostly manifests in how present I feel, the ease I feel and the ability to exist. There’s been periods in my life where I really felt like I didn’t. So often it’s a lot more in the quiet moments. I think we talk about “trans joy” and euphoria. So much of it is in the stillness. To have my shoulders back. I just was always kind of shut off, anxious. I used to never feel like my skin was my own."