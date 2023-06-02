Test materials for 'Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl' has leaked online, according to GSC Game World.

The Ukrainian studio behind the game recently alleged that it's been hacked for more than a year by Russian cyberattackers.

And it has again warned fans not to take notice of the materials that have now leaked as it will ruin the experience.

The Twitter statement read: “Although these materials are only used for testing purposes and are not release-ready, these leaks may ruin your experience of exploring the Zone by yourself.

“Rest assured, our team remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional gaming experience. Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl is the game we dedicate our hearts and souls to. Despite the issue, we will continue to ensure that the game will satisfy your expectations, as we hope.”

Back in March, GSC revealed it was the victim of another cyberattack with the hackers threatening "blackmail and intimidation" with the leak of their data.

It all comes amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from the studio read at the time: “They are threatening to use the obtained data for blackmail and intimidation.

“This is not the first attempt to hack and leak our data, including personal information.

“We have been enduring constant cyberattacks for more than a year now. We have faced blackmail, acts of agression, hacks, attempts to hurt players and fans, and efforts to damage the development process or the reputation of our company.

“We are a Ukrainian company and, like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying – destroyed houses, ruined lives and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile.”

GSC then called on gamers not to watch anything that leaks from the unreleased title.

The statement added; “In the event of any leaks, we ask that you refrain from watching or distributing information about Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

“Outdated and work-in-progress materials may dilute the impression of the final idea that we have put into the game.

“We encourage you to stay patient and wait for the official release for the best experience possible. We believe that you will love it.”