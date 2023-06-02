Jacky Oh has died at the age of 32.

The TV star - whose real name was Jacklyn Smith - was known for appearing on the MTV sketchy comedy show 'Wild n Out' alongside Nick Cannon but her passing was announced on Thursday (02.06.23), with no cause of death given.

A BET Media Group spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

The statement went on to recall that Jacky - who is survived by her three children to Nova, six, Nala, two and 11-month-old Prince and their father, her longtime boyfriend, D.C. Young Fly - was a "tremendous mother" and the media group as well as its stars sent their condolences to the family.

It continued: "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

According to TMZ, the tragic star had been in LA at the time of the death and her final Instagram post - which has since been deleted - showed she had been in the Californian city for a "mommy makeover" and teased her millions of followers that a YouTube video documenting the experience would be on the way.

In the caption of her last post, she wrote alognside a picture of herself posing with plastic surgeon Dr Zachary Okhah: "Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!"