Ubisoft Forward Live 2023 will feature 'Assassin's Creed Mirage' and 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora'.

The showcase returns on June 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

And in a video teaser, Ubisoft showed footage from both titles and said they will be getting "live reveals" during the show.

What's more, the 'Assassin's Creed' mobile game, 'Codename Jade', an AAA action-adventure RPG, will also be unveiled.

'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ is to include multiplayer elements, according to a recent report.

The news was revealed by a leaker who has leaked many things from inside Ubisoft before, including screenshots from the game as well as the news that 'Assassin’s Creed: Mirage' would be delayed.

Whilst it is not yet clear what form the multiplayer/co-op elements will take, it seems as though the leaker is confident the title will include some form of multiplayer.

He explained that whilst he does not know if it’s full multiplayer co-op, or even some type of "gimmick", multiplayer will definitely be included.

The success of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' may spell success for Ubisoft’s upcoming title, if the numbers in cinemas translates to gamers in chairs, no doubt the game will be a rousing success.