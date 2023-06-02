Farrah Fawcett was a "fighter til the end", says the president of her foundation.

The 'Charlie's Angels' actress died in 2009 at the age of 62 following a battle with anal cancer and now close friend Alana Stewart - who heads up the Farrah Fawcett Foundation for cancer research - has recalled that she was a "very determined person" who saw cancer as a battle to be won.

She told FoxNews Digital: "Right up until the very end, she was such a fighter. Farrah was a very determined person in everything she did. She looked at cancer as a battle that she was determined to win. She didn’t like to lose. She was very competitive. She was determined to win this battle. She was determined to start her foundation, run it and live her life."

Alana went on to recall that the legendary pin-up model refused to give up even when a lot of others had and went through a slew of "painful procedures" but maintained her "grace and dignity" throughout the ordeal.

She added: "She kept going when a lot of people wouldn’t. She went through a lot of painful procedures. She went through it all with such amazing grace, dignity and courage. It’s sad to say that she lost this battle, but in a way, I think it was her finest hour. She showed the world what she was made of… She loved life. She wanted to live. She wanted to be there for her son and Ryan. No one wants to die, but she had such a determination to not give up. And she was so determined right until the very end. In the last two months of her life, a nurse said, ‘I’ve never seen anyone fight like this. I’ve never seen anyone so determined to live."