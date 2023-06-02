Serena Williams and Alexis Ohania have found out the sex of their baby

The 41-year-old tennis champion has been married to entrepreneur Alexis, 40, since 2017 and already has a five-year-old daughter Olympia with him but the pair are expecting their second baby and an insider has claimed that they already know the sex of the little one but are waiting to reveal it to the world as they spend time setting up the nursery.

The source told UsWeekly: "Serena and Alexis love being parents and can’t wait to have another. They know the sex of the baby but are waiting to reveal it.They’re slowly getting prepared and setting up the nursery, figuring out how it’s all going to work as far as their schedules. They’re just on cloud nine right now."

The legendary sports star revealed her pregnancy at the Met Gala at the beginning of May and was seen walkingthe red, blue and cream carpet with her husband as she dressed her baby bump in a Gucci gown for the prestigious fashion event.

Referring to her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala (sic)"

Serena also shared several pictures of her Gucci outfit.

In February, Serena told how her daughter Olympia was keen for her and Alexis to have another child, and she had reassured the youngster they

were "working on it".

Serena admitted she was ready to "give [her] life" to something away from tennis, after playing her last match at the US Open in September.

While the star has previously declared she is "not retired" and said her chances of returning to the game are "very high", she recently admitted it isn't on the agenda at the moment.

She told Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings': "It's hard to say. I would say no. For now, no. "I've literally given my whole life to tennis, and it's time for me to give my life to something else. "My dad is like, 'Serena, you should play like, two more Grand Slams,' and I'm like, 'Dad, stop.' "