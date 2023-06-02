Ioan Gruffudd and his ex-wife Alice Evans’ teenage daughter has asked for a restraining order against her actor dad and his girlfriend.

Ella Evans, 13, applied for the order in documents filed on 31 May at the Los Angeles Superior Court after her ‘Liar’ star dad Ioan, 49, walked out on his then-wife Alice, 54, after a 14-year marriage before he moved in with his actress partner Bianca Wallace, 29.

The Daily Mail has also revealed Ella has applied for “civil harassment protection” from Bianca, and her application will be heard in court on 23 June.

It added: “It’s understood that the restraining order request was filed following an incident at Gruffudd and Wallace’s home in Los Angeles last week while Ella and her younger sister Elsie were visiting.”

The application is the latest development in Ioan and Alice’s split saga, which has also seen the actor granted a restraining order against the actress that bars her from mentioning him on social media for three years.

Both are now locked in a bitter custody battle over their daughters Ella and Elsie, nine.

Ioan announced their marriage was over in January 2021 and he went public with his new romance in October that year, and filed for joint custody of his two daughters last July after Alice filed for sole custody.

Alice last year risked violating her restraining order by appearing to mention Bianca in a social media post that said she was being “gaslit” and saying “B is so slim”.

Ioan has accused her in court papers of verbally abusing him during their 14-year marriage, and said Alice made “fun of my appearance” by telling him he was losing his hair and telling him he had “saggy-vagina eyes”.

Both Ioan and Alice say they are struggling for money, and their $2 million marital home in Los Angeles was last month sold at the actor’s request after he said he no longer had the funds to pay for it – leaving Alice and the children to move to a new rented address.

Ioan now lives in Los Angeles with Bianca, who has multiple sclerosis.