Mark Wright had to “air things out” with his family when they felt he had not been present.

The 36-year-old reality star left his family behind in his native Essex to take on work in Los Angeles where he enjoyed a stint presenting for US celebrity show ‘Extra’ and explained that he had to eventually speak to his family about the distance he had created after hearing that they thought he had been away too much.

He told HELLO! Magazine: "I heard from other family members that they had discussed behind my back that I've not been that present. I've been away working a lot and I've not been around to make memories enough. I just wanted to air it out and say: 'I understand that this is how you feel if I let you down,' and I wanted to just hear it from them that I haven't!

The former ‘TOWIE’ star – who has been married to former ‘Coronation Street’ actress Michelle Keegan since 2015 has now teamed up with his dad Mark Snr, 66, and younger brother Josh, 33, for the BBC One travel series ‘A Wright Family Holiday’ and described it as the “most special thing” he has done on television since starting his career in 2010.

He added: “This show is the most special thing by miles I’ve done in the last 13 years I’ve been in telly and I’ve got it all to share with my kids and grandkids one day. It was a bit of a therapy trip, to be honest. After lockdown, my dad went through a bit of a bad patch. He lost his brother Eddie to COVID and he almost lost his own life to it.”